CPI(M) rejects re-promulgation of Kerala Lokayukta Act, new liquor policy approved

A meeting of the Council of Ministers decided to propose the re-promulgation of the controversial ordinance that altered the Kerala Lokayukta Act, 1999, in a significant move. CPI(M) ministers, on the other hand, spoke out against the plan at a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

On Friday, the first ordinance curbing the powers of the government ombudsman would expire. The ordinance will now be forwarded to the Governor for his approval. The government has also approved a new liquor policy. The policy also includes a minor rise in bar and club licence costs, as well as the implementation of a track and trace system from collection to delivery.

The 72 BEVCO outlets that were closed in 2016 as part of the new liquor policy will reopen. Moving forward, the first day of each month will be observed as a dry day. Special licences will be issued for the supply of alcohol in IT parks as part of the new liquor policy, which aims to make the state more ‘investment friendly.’