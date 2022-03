Dubai Duty Free: Expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Cherie Love M Videna, a Filipino national living in Dubai has won 1 million US dollar prize in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion, Series 385 held at Concourse C, Dubai International Airport today. Cherie Love M Videna who works in Dubai Airport, purchased her lucky ticket number 3866 with 11 of her colleagues. Videna is the 13th Filipino national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Gregory Wittman, an American living in Denver won a Bentley Flying Spur V8 (Beluga), with ticket number 1957 in Finest Surprise Series 1800. Lolita D’Souza, an Indian national living in India won BMW S1000 R motorbike in Series 491 with ticket number 0679.

Joachim Baron Rasmos, a 12-year-old Filipino national based in Dubai won BMW F850 GS motorbike in the Finest Surprise, Series 492 with ticket number 0325. Rasmos had previously won an Aprilia Tuono Factory (Superpole) in October 2020 in Series 427 and a BMW F900 XR motorbike in November 2021 in Series 476.