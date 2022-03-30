Exam paper leak; senior official suspended in UP

Ballia’s district inspector of schools (DIOS) has been suspended after reports of a paper leak in Uttar Pradesh caused officials to cancel the state board’s Class 12 English exam in 24 districts.

Following orders from the District Magistrate, the Inter Second Pali English exam was cancelled in all 24 districts’ centres. In the remaining districts, the exam will now be held according to the schedule. ‘Due to a paper leak, the Intermediate English paper scheduled for today, March 30th at 2pm in 24 districts only has been cancelled.’ the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) said in a statement.

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister, has asked officials to take stern action against anyone found guilty of leaking the paper. The chief minister said in a meeting with senior officers that those who leaked the paper must be discovered and charged under the strict National Security Act. According to him, the Special Task Force investigating the leak should identify the culprits as soon as possible.