Finland proceeds with freight rail link to Russia

VR Group, Finland’s national railway operator, said on Wednesday that freight services between Helsinki and Saint Petersburg, Russia, will restart on March 30, but passenger services will remain halted.

The service had been interrupted due to sanctions issued against Russian Railways by the United Kingdom, but it was later clear that the penalties do not apply to VR Group’s contracts, the company stated in a statement.

Passenger services between the two countries will be suspended until further notice, as they were on Monday.