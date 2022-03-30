Gunman kills atleast 5 in Tel Aviv suburbs

In the third deadly incident in Israel in a week, an Arab shooter killed at least five people in a Tel Aviv suburb before being fatally shot, according to the national ambulance service.

After the shootings in Bnei Brak, a Jewish ultra-Orthodox city on the outskirts of Israel’s commercial capital, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted, ‘Israel is facing a wave of homicidal Arab terror.’

The shooting brought the total number of individuals slain by Arab gunmen in Israel in the last week to 11, the highest number in years.

According to the Palestinian Wafa news agency, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the murders of Israeli civilians and highlighted that killing Israelis and Palestinians will only worsen the situation, warning against retaliation assaults by Jewish settlers and others.

Across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Israel won in a 1967 conflict, Palestinians have reported an increase in settler violence.