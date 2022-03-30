India Meteorological Department predicts extreme heatwave in these states for next few days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense heatwave in several states for next few days. The national weather agency said that a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India. The condition will continue during the next four to five days in northwest, central and west India.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

IMD in latest weather bulletin said that the absence of a weather system and the presence of an anti-cyclone over Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan had been pushing hot winds across North and Central India. The agency predicted heatwave-like condition in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.