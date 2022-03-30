DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India test-fires two more ‘Surface-to-Air Missiles’

Mar 30, 2022, 04:18 pm IST

Cuttack: India successfully test-fired two Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles on Wednesday. The Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles or MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur, Odisha. On Sunday, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the ITR.

Also Read: SalamAir announces new passenger flights to 4 Indian cities 

The MRSAM version is a Surface-to-Air Missile developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel for use by the Indian Army. It include multi-function radar, mobile launcher system and other vehicles.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 30, 2022, 04:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button