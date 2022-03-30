India test-fires two more ‘Surface-to-Air Missiles’

Cuttack: India successfully test-fired two Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles on Wednesday. The Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles or MRSAMs were test-fired from the Integrated Test Range launch pad-III at Chandipur, Odisha. On Sunday, two Army-version MRSAMs were test-fired from the ITR.

The MRSAM version is a Surface-to-Air Missile developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel for use by the Indian Army. It include multi-function radar, mobile launcher system and other vehicles.