Indian Railways to resume bedrolls and blankets services on 11 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to resume giving bedrolls and blankets in passenger trains. The service will be resumed in 11 trains from April 1. The national transporter suspended the service tow years ago due to Covid-19 pandemic. Pillows, blankets, sheets, and towels will be enclosed in a sealed cover.

The list of trains with bedroll services starting from April:

Train No. 22944/22943 Indore-Pune-Indore Express

Train No. 19307/19308 Indore-Chandigarh-Indore Express

Train No. 12914/12913 Indore-Nagpur-Indore Express

Train No. 19320/19319 Indore-Veraval-Indore Express

Train No. 19343/19333 Indore-Bhandarkund (Chhindawara)-Indore Express

Train No. 19334/19333 Indore-Bikaner-Indore Express

Train No. 19313/19314 Indore-Patna-Indore Express

Train No. 19321/19322 Indore-Patna-Indore Express

Train No. 12919/12920 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shrimata Vaishnodevi-Katra Express

Train No. 12924/12923 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Nagpur Express

Train No. 19301/19302 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Yeshwantpur Express