Kashmiri students arrested for raising pro-Pakistan slogans granted bail by Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to three Kashmiri students accused of raising slogans in support of the nation following Pakistan’s victory in a T20 World Cup match. On October 27, last year, three students from an engineering college in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in connection with the case.

This came just days after they were charged with raising slogans in support of Pakistan following the Pakistani cricket team’s victory in a T20 World Cup match on October 24. The three students were charged with various offences. They were arrested for sedition and cyber terrorism under relevant sections of the IPC.