Kerala-born Raj Subramaniam chosen as new FedEx CEO

It was a source of pride for Keralites when international shipping company FedEx Corp chose Raj Subramaniam as its new Chief Executive Officer. Raj is the son of former DGP C Subramaniam and retired Health additional director Dr B Kamalammal, both from Thiruvananthapuram.

Raj joined FedEx as a junior analyst over 30 years ago and is succeeding Fred Smith, the founder of the company. The 55-year-old was the president of the company and his promotion had been long anticipated.

Raj, who hasn’t visited Kerala in almost two and a half years owing to the pandemic, is set to visit his parents in Kowdiar in May. He called them on Tuesday to inform the good news. Raj’s 50-year-old brother, Rajeev also works for FedEx in the IT branch. Raj’s wife, Uma, used to work for FedEx, and their son, Arjun is now a senior analyst for the corporation.

Raj, who attended Loyola, went on to IIT Bombay to study Chemical Engineering and graduated with a gold medal in 1983. He completed his higher education in the United States, where he earned an MBA. Raj was hired by FedEx through a campus recruitment programme. He has worked with FedEx in a variety of capacities, including vice president of Hong Kong, an official in charge of Canada, executive vice president, president of FedEx Express and then president of FedEx Corporation.

Senior Congressman and Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor was one of the first to congratulate Raj. ‘Always thrilled when a Thiruvananthapuram native triumphs! @FedEx names Raj Subramaniam as CEO, replacing founder Fred Smith. One more major international firm headed by an Indian — & this time a former constituent. Congratulations Raj!’, Tharoor tweeted.