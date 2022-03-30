KSEB office vandalised in Palakkad; 5 CPI(M) workers arrested

Alathur: Five activists of CPI(M), including local secretaries, were arrested for vandalising a KSEB office and beating up officers at Alathur, Palakkad. The accused, identified as Padoor CPI(M) local secretary P C Pramod, Kavassery local secretary Rajaneesh, CPI(M) workers Prasad, Radhakrishnan and Anoop were arrested by the police on Wednesday.

The strike supporters unleashed an attack on Alathur KSEB office on the day of the nationwide strike. The incident took place around 12.30 pm on Tuesday. The strike supporters arrived in vehicles and beat up the officers brutally. They also destroyed the furniture and equipment at the office. Eight employees including the Assistant Engineer were injured in the attack, and were later taken to the Taluk Hospital.

Reportedly, five of the injured employees had recently shifted from CITU to INTUC. One employee is a member of BMS and another of CITU. The Assistant Engineer will retire next month. The employees said that they decided to come to the office to provide service for those in need as the government declared dies non on the days of strike. Meanwhile, party leaders claimed that there were no forms of attack on that day and that there was merely just an intervention when an argument broke out between both parties.