Laying survey stones for Silverline: House owner raises suicide threats keeping LPG cylinder valve open

Kollam: A house owner in Kollam came up with harsh protest against K-rail SilverLine project and threatened to commit suicide if officials move ahead with laying of survey stones on his property. Things took a nasty turn after Ajith Kumar of Thazhuthala in Kollam, the house owner, opened the valve of the LPG cylinder in front of the house and threatened to commit suicide.

Though he initially backed off after his family and neighbours intervened, he then threatened to hang himself from a tree in the vicinity. He also wrote a suicide letter addressed to the district judge. Meanwhile, the locals protested against the officials for laying stones in the area. The Youth Congress workers also stopped the vehicle that arrived with survey stones.