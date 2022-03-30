Leander Paes and Kim Sharma celebrate 1st anniversary of togetherness; Share pics…

Mumbai: Legendary tennis player Leander Paes and actor Kim Sharma are celebrating an year of dating each other. Marking their special occasion, the duo took to their respective social media handles on Tuesday, and shared loved up posts for their partners.

‘Happy Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding through life’s learnings together every day. You had me at Hello’, Paes wrote. Alongside the heart warming note, Paes shared several pictures of himself with Kim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leander Paes (@leanderpaes)

Kim, too, dropped a string of pictures of herself with her beau Paes. ‘Happy anniversary Charles. 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits – Mich’, she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

Kim and Leander started dating in March 2021. However, they made their relationship Instagram official in September, when they posted a picture of them on the social media handles.