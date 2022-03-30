Mamata Banerjee responds to BJP’s Bengal killings report

Bengal is under the control of a ‘mafia’ led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, and law and order has crashed in the state according to a BJP ‘fact-finding team,’ following the burning alive of eight people in Birbhum district last week. BJP report said that, the killings in Bagtui were the result of ‘state-sponsored extortion, goonda tax, cut-money, and tolabaji,’ terms for bribe-taking by Bengal’s ruling party leaders. Another cause, according to the report, was the beneficiaries’ rivalry over bribe amounts.

The study said that ‘local residents have deserted their houses fearing a threat to their life and property,’ and recommended that the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women visit the village and set up confidence-building measures to bring the villagers back.

Mamata Banerjee decided to visit the area only after the BJP party had arrived in Kolkata, according to the BJP team. The team was stopped by Trinamool ‘goons’ intent on assaulting the fact-finding team because of the Chief Minister’s ‘forced visit.’ Mamata Banerjee ‘condemned’ the BJP team’s findings, saying that reports like these ‘interfere with investigations’ and cause them to be derailed.

‘These are politically motivated reports. I condemn this attitude of the BJP and the central government. When an investigation is on, there should not be any interference from any party. It is an absolute misuse of power. This is bad, vindictive and biased attitude. Does BJP think only they will stay in this country,’ the Chief Minister said to reporters.