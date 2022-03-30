Mumbai police who caught Pakistani terrorist Kasab to receive promotion

The brave police officers who arrested Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab alive during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack have been promoted with effect from 2008 according to official sources.

These police men had previously received medals, awards, and cash prizes but had not been considered for promotions. According to a government resolution (order) dated March 22, 2022, it was decided to award them ‘one-step’ promotion.

A one-step promotion means that these officers will receive salary and other benefits equivalent to those of the next higher level starting in 2008, with arrears. According to one official involved in the operation for Kasab, the police officers will receive monetary rewards ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Over 170 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the Mumbai attack, which began on November 26, 2008.