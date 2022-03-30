People found wasting water in Mohali to be fined from April 15

The municipal corporation will issue challans to those seen squandering water in the morning between April 15 and June 30 in anticipation of increased demand for water throughout the summer.

According to the notice watering lawns, cleaning patios and automobiles and other activities are prohibited between the hours of 5.30 am and 8.30 am.

If a resident is discovered to be in violation of the order for the first time, a notice will be given. Repeating the same will get a fine of Rs 1,000. Three-time offenders will be fined Rs 2,000 and the water supply will be turned off on the fourth offence. Booster pumps and hosepipes will also be seized from defaulters.

In January last year, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) handed over responsibility for water supply and sewerage in Sectors 66 to 69 and 76 to 80 to MC. The majority of the city was already under the control of MC.

‘Four teams will be on duty to check violations zone wise. Once the water connection is disconnected, it will not be restored until the defaulter pays a ?5,000 fine, along with an affidavit’, a senior MC official said.