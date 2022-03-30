Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi about Professor Osella’s deportation on arrival

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, requesting that he look into the “distressing” deportation of Filippo Osella, an anthropologist and academician from the United Kingdom, who was in the state for a seminar.

Vijayan wrote to the Prime Minister, requesting that ‘kindly look into this matter with the seriousness it deserves and issue instructions to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future’ According to the CM, the unfortunate incident occurred when the professor came to CUSAT to attend a seminar. He explained that our country has a long history of welcoming foreign scholars and social scientists who are interested in performing extensive field research on our social life.

‘These researchers have provided valuable research publications. It is distressful that a reputed scholar like Osella had to face deportation at the airport. I request you to kindly look into the matter and ensure that such incidents do not happen again,’ urged the CM. Professor of Anthropology and South Asian Studies at the University of Sussex (UK), Osella arrived in Kerala on March 24 for a seminar at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).