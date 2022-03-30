SalamAir announces new passenger flights to 4 Indian cities

Muscat: Oman based SalamAir has announced that it will operate non-stop flights to four Indian cities. The air carrier will operate flights to Calicut from Salalah and from Muscat to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Trivandrum.

The flights from Salalah to Calicut will operate on Friday and Sunday starting from 3rd April. Flights from Muscat to Jaipur will operate daily except Sunday Flights from Muscat to Trivandrum will operate daily except Monday. On the Musct-Lucknow route the airline will operate daily flights. Earlier the air carrier operated special flights to these Indian cities under the air bubble pact.

Recently, SalamAir decided to expand the codeshare agreement that it signed with Oman Air. This will facilitate dynamic and smooth passengers’ movement to Oman.