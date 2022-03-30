Supreme Court to resume physical hearing of cases from April 4

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana informed on Wednesday that the Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of cases from April 4. The announcement from the CJI came before the commencement of proceedings in the top court for the day.

Also read: Kerala: Govt employees who skipped office for Bharat Bandh to lose two days salary

‘Monday and Friday we will provide links (for virtual hearing) if the advocates want’, the CJI added. The president of Supreme Court Bar Association, Vikas Singh, thanked the bench for the decision.

Also read: ‘Season for healing’: Jada Pinkett Smith shares cryptic message post slapping incident at Oscars