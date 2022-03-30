TN police reunite 13-year-old foreign national with parents in UP’s Mathura

A 13-year-old foreign national was recently reunited with his parents by Tamil Nadu Police after running away from home in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. Vasudeva and Alexandra Jarvinan, the boy’s parents, had relocated to Mathura for spiritual reasons.

The 13-year-old was also enrolled in a temple town school. The parents went to the police station a few days ago and filed a missing person complaint. They were relieved to receive a call from the Tamil Nadu Police. When cops finally spoke with the boy, they were surprised by his communication skills in both English and Russian. When questioned, the boy admitted to having run away from home.

On cross-checking with Mathura Police, it was found that the boy’s parents had indeed filed a missing persons complaint. The boy’s parents were summoned and the boy handed back to his family by Tamil Nadu Police. Before sending him home with his parents, District Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad counselled him.