TN school student made to clean toilet; probe underway

On Tuesday, two videos emerged showing kids cleaning bathrooms at government schools in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram and Erode.

In the first instance, a student from Kancheepuram’s Alapakkam government school was reportedly forced to clean the school toilet. After the video went viral on social media, the district collector in Kancheepuram took notice and summoned the District Education Officer to investigate.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu man builds a temple in memory of his dog

Following an investigation, it was found that the video was taken on a Sunday when no one from the school was there. A second investigation is ongoing to discover the individual who captured the video and to determine why the pupil was at school on a Sunday.

Meanwhile, another video showing a couple of Erode government school pupils cleaning the lavatory also went viral. Students in government school uniforms are seen in the video. The event occurred in the Erode district’s Perundurai. The video was reported to the district collector. The event is yet to be verified by officials.