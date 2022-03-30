UK Parliament invites Vivek Agnihotri to speak about plight of Kashmiri Pandits

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has become one of the year’s biggest box office hits. The film has been generating headlines and dominating the box office since its debut on March 11. It has been well accepted by both the crowd and the reviewers. In light of this, the director and his wife Pallavi Joshi have been asked to speak about the situation of Kashmiri Pandits before the British Parliament.

According to reports, Vivek and Pallavi are expected to attend the British Parliament next month. They have already received the invitation. Speaking about the same, the filmmaker said, ‘That’s right, my wife Pallavi and I have been invited to the British parliament. We will be heading there next month. The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world. I am glad we are getting there’.

For the uninitiated, The Kashmir Files tells the story of the hardships and escape of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The film has now grossed over Rs 230 crore and is on the verge of crossing the Rs 250 crore mark.