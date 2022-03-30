US co-ordinating with Ukrainian forces in Poland, says Pentagon

Following remarks from President Joe Biden on the subject, the Pentagon emphasised on Tuesday that US troops in Poland were ‘liaising’ with Ukrainian forces while handing over weaponry, but not training ‘in the traditional sense.’

Biden told reporters on Monday that when in Poland last week, he spoke with US troops who were assisting in the ‘training’ of Ukrainian military in Poland.

When weapons are handed over to the forces fighting back against Russia’s invasion, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that US troops in Poland are ‘liaising’ with Ukrainian forces.

‘Many individuals think of training in a different way than they think of it. I’d simply call it liaising,’ Kirby remarked.

He didn’t elaborate on the nature of the interactions or how long they normally lasted. As the US attempts to keep any direct military involvement in the battle to a minimum, it’s unclear whether the distinction between liaison and training is more important.

The US and other European countries have mostly limited their military assistance to intelligence sharing and heavy equipment deliveries to Ukrainian forces, such as anti-aircraft and anti-tank systems.