‘Whom should I tell my troubles?’: Asha Bhosle breaks down remembering Lata Mangeshkar at an event

The departure of Lata Mangeshkar earlier this year plunged the entire globe into mourning and tears. The great singer passed away more than a month ago, but the gap has not and will never be replaced. Her sister and singer, Asha Bhosle is in the same boat.

Asha Bhosle was recently invited to Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyamandir Hall in Mumbai for the portrait installation of her late sister Lata Mangeshkar. Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar, their other siblings, were also present. During the ceremony, Asha Bhosle cried as she recounted her sister Lata Mangeshkar and how she was a rock for the entire family. She then sobbed, telling them that Lata didi should have been with them for a few more years. Asha Bhosle went on to say that she no longer has someone with whom she can share her difficulties or seek blessings.

‘My blessings are always with you whether you come here or not. Mai, Baba and I are always there for you.’ Now after her, whose blessings should I seek? Whom should I tell my troubles? When we were very young, then Baba left, and after Mai, Lata didi took care of us all as a father, and today after her. We all have become orphans. I never thought that all this would happen so soon. She should have been with us guiding us for at least a few more years’, Asha Bhosle said.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were among the celebrities and politicians who paid their respects to the singer. The death of the iconic vocalist signalled the end of an era. During her career, she sang approximately 25,000 songs in 36 languages. Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, among other National and Filmfare Awards, for her contributions to the Indian music industry.