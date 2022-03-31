4 killed in car-dumper collision

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least four people lost their lives as the car they were travelling collided with a mud-laden dumper. The accident took place near a village on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the the speeding car collided with the dumper which was taking a turn near the village.

Three people died on the spot while the fourth person succumbed to his injuries at Lucknow Trauma Centre. The deceased have been identified as Irshad Khan (30), Abubakar Raine (32), Lukman Raine (33) andImran (25). The victims were residents of Pratapgarh district and were going to Lucknow.