Actor Rimi Sen duped of over Rs 4 Cr; Businessman booked

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rimi Sen has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police, alleging that she has been duped of Rs 4.14 crore by a Goregaon-based businessman. An FIR has been filed and a case has been registered at Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

According to Sen’s complaint, Raunak Jatin Vyas, a Goregaon-based businessman has allegedly cheated on her, in the name of investment. The actor informed the police that she had met Vyas at a gym in Andheri three years back and they became friends. Vyas who claimed to be a businessman offered Sen to invest in his new venture on the pretext of good returns.

After the investment, the actor realized that she was duped and Vyas did not start any new company. Vyas has been booked under IPC sections 420 and 409. The search is on to nab the accused.

Rimi Sen has acted in Hindi, Bengali and Telegu films. She has appeared in movies like Dhoom, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Kyun Ki, Golmaal, Baghban and Hungama. She also participated in the reality TV show ‘Big Boss’ in 2015.