Anupam Kher shares last picture with father, says ‘He longed to go to his home in Kashmir’

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has recently surpassed the massive 300 crore milestone at the international box office and veteran actor Anupam Kher is presently enjoying the great success of his film.

Anupam Kher’s father Pushkar Nath died ten years ago. On Thursday, the veteran actor shared the last picture of himself with his father and added a heartfelt note, which read, ‘This was my last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. He passed away after 11days. The simplest soul on earth. Never hurt anybody. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father’.

Kher further added, ‘He longed to go to his home in Kashmir but couldn’t! We miss him! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him. #KashmiriHindu’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans became emotional and dropped various sad, heartbroken emojis in the comment section. One user wrote, ‘I adore you, Sir. And your Father would be so proud and overwhelmed to watch you in this character’. Bollywood actor Sikandar Kher also reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

The Kashmir Files is Anupam Kher’s and Director Vivek Agnihotri’s first film to gross Rs 200 crore. The film, which premiered in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, among others.