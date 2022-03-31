Assassination plot; Pakistan PM’s life in danger- Report

There has been increasing speculation that the life of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan may be in danger due to a political crisis in the country. Faisal Vawda, a stalwart of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was quoted in a Pakistani media outlet as saying that a conspiracy was hatched to assassinate PM Khan. Pakistan is undergoing political turmoil at the moment, as opposition parties have introduced a no-confidence motion in parliament, seeking the removal of Imran Khan, accusing him of mismanagement of the economy.

As reported by ANI, ARY News’ Off the Record’ program discussed how PM Imran Khan had been advised to wear a bulletproof shield when addressing public gatherings. This was because there was a plan to kill him. However, the PM said he would leave this world at the appointed time, according to Vawda. In his interview with the television channel, Khan stated that his position remained unchanged amid the political chaos in Pakistan. The PM is brave and will not allow the nation to bow down before anyone, he said.

According to Vawda, Khan’s foreign policy positions have been clarified as he said that Pakistan will not participate in ‘anyone’s war’ and the country’s airbases will not be given to anyone for attacking Pakistan’s neighbors. Cricketer-turned-politician had announced that he would share the ‘foreign-funded conspiracy’ letter with senior journalists and ally party members.

‘The letter will reveal the elements conspiring against the country from abroad,’ he said during the launch of e-passport services in Islamabad and said ‘there are suspicions’ that the government is doing all this to save itself. ‘The letter clearly indicates that there is a large conspiracy against the government, and that is a far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling you,’ he said. If Khan is ousted, Pakistan is likely to face more instability. In Pakistan, the military has a long history of interfering in politics.