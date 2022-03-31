Bihar Board Class 10 results out, Ramayani Roy tops with 487 marks

Today, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the results for Class 10 or Matric. The result mark sheets are now accessible at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bihar Education Minister announced the exam results during a press conference. Ramayani Roy topped the Bihar board matric exam 2022 with 487 marks. Around 4,24, 857 students received first division, 5,10, 411 students received second division and 3,47,637 students received third division.

The total pass rate in Class 10 final examinations of the Bihar board stood at 79.88 percent. This year, a total of 12,86,971 students completed the BSEB Matric test.

Students may see their Matric results by visiting the BSEB website and logging in using their roll number. Follow these steps:

1. Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. To see the results, click on the Matric examination result link.

3. Login with your roll number and password.

4. Submit to download the mark sheet.