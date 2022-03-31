Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, those who consume alcohol are ‘mahapaapi’

Those who consume alcohol are called to as ‘mahapaapi’ said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also claims that anyone who does not abide to Bappu’s (Mahatma Gandhi’s) values is not even an Indian.

‘If someone doesn’t believe in the ideals of Bapu, then we don’t even consider them an Indian…they are mahaayogya (inept), mahapaapi (sinner) who doesn’t even listen to the father of the nation…,’ Nitish Kumar said in the Bihar Assembly on Wednesday.

Nitish Kumar claims that people should be made aware of the negative effects of alcohol around the world. Nitish Kumar even explains the benefits of abstaining from drinking. ‘You see, because of the ban on alcohol, how many vegetables are now being sold…how good a meal now is.’ he says in a viral video.

Nitish Kumar made the comment soon after the Bihar Assembly passed the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill 2022, which aimed to make the state’s liquor prohibition less stringent for first-time offenders.