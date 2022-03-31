BJP likely to send Shivpal Singh to Rajya Sabha

Shivpal Singh, the uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, is expected to be elected to the Rajya Sabha by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two days of meetings in Delhi, followed by another meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, are likely to have paved the way for Shivpal Yadav in the Rajya Sabha.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party’s chief, Shivpal Yadav, convened a core committee meeting with party leaders. Shivpal Singh Yadav was sworn in as an MLA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday. Shivpal later met with CM Yogi, who was visibly sulky, indicating that all is not well in the SP-led opposition camp.

Shivpal Yadav’s absence during a meeting of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and allies had raised concerns earlier. It sparked rumours that Shivpal was upset with his nephew, Akhilesh. Shivpal, who ran for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the SP ticket, was not called to the party’s MLA meeting on March 26 and expressed his unhappiness at the time.