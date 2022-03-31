Centre says 50 Indians still in Ukraine, only few want to return

According to Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, there are about 50 Indians left in Ukraine, with only a handful eager to return. The Embassy is assisting with their repatriation. Since last month, 22,500 Indians have returned from the war-torn country, the minister said.

The government initiated Operation Ganga to rescue Indians from Ukraine who had managed to reach countries bordering on Ukraine, as well as sending the Air Force. This isn’t the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has repatriated Indians during a crisis.

When the Coronavirus epidemic struck in 2020, the Centre launched the Vande Bharat Mission to return Indians home and built air bubbles to facilitate travel between India and 35 other nations. The air bubble arrangement was a one-time agreement between two countries to resume commercial passenger flights when the Covid-19 pandemic halted regular international flights.