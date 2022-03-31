Company withdraws from Kerala SilverLine project

Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail) won a tender from a Chennai-based company to set marker stones as part of a survey for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, but the company has now withdrew from the project. Following strong opposition from people in the area where survey stones were to be set, the company – Velciti, has withdrew from the contract.

However, K-Rail contradicted the firm’s statement, claiming that the contract with the company had been cancelled due to the company’s poor performance. The survey stones were supposed to be installed along the stretches from Kottayam to Ernakulam and Thrissur to Malappuram by the company.

The contract was approved in May 2021 for a total cost of Rs 40 crore for works along the Kottayam-Ernakulam stretch alone. The section required the installation of 4,202 concrete poles, with the construction to be completed in six months.