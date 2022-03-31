Cruise drug case; NDPS court grants NCB 60 more days to file charge sheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was given a 60-day extension by a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday to file a charge-sheet in the cruise ship drug raid case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

The order was issued in response to a request by the NCB SIT for a 90-day extension to file the charge sheet, claiming that 15 important suspects had remained to be interrogated for a ‘fair and logical conclusion of the investigation.’

The SIT stated in its application that they recorded the statements of 19 suspects whose names came up during their investigation, but 15 crucial suspects have still to be examined. In addition, the SIT has questioned ten independent witnesses in connection with the case, although four additional witnesses have still to be questioned.