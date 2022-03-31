Decomposed body of woman found hanging from tree in Pune

The extremely decomposed body of a woman was found hanging from a tree beside a river in the Hinjawadi district of Pimpri Chinchwad municipality in Pune, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the corpse was discovered by a group of youth on Wednesday evening in an isolated area of a hilly jungle. ‘Identification of the body is yet to be done, however, prima facie the corpse seems to be four to five weeks old’, they said.

The body was sent for a postmortem, forensic analysis and Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test. Efforts are also being made to determine the identity of the woman.

Under Sections 302 (Punishment for Murder) and 201 (Causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen perpetrator) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons. Further investigation is underway.