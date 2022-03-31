Emirate in UAE announces driving licence permit for e-scooters

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced driving licence permit for e-scooters. RTA announced that e-scooters can be operated in the emirate only after getting a driving licence permit.

The decision is in line with the resolution issued by Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The resolution was issued to regulate the use of bicycles and e-scooters in Dubai.

Also Read: Expo 2020 Dubai: RTA in Dubai increases frequency of buses

According to the resolution, cyclists below 12 years should be accompanied by an adult cyclist who is 18 or older. Riders below 16 years are not permitted to ride an e-scooter.