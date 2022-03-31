Expo 2020 Dubai: Dubai Metro to run for 24 hours today

Dubai: The Dubai Metro will run for 24 hours today. The decision was taken to cater the rush of passengers as today is the final day of Expo 2020 Dubai. The final day celebrations of Expo 2020 Dubai will continue throughout the night, with firework displays at midnight and 3am.
Expo recorded more than 1 million visits last Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All event venues at the Expo 2020 will have limited capacity and people will be allowed to see the performances on a first-come, first-served basis. The performances will be live streamed on giant screens across the Expo site.
Also Read: Ramadan 2022: Updated Covid safety rules for Taraweeh, Tahajjud prayers announced in UAE
Programme schedule of Expo 2020 Dubai:
8:45pm: Yo-Yo Ma
Location: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre
9pm: Norah Jones
Location: Jubilee Stage
10:45pm: Christina Aguilera
Location: Jubilee Stage
11.45pm: DJ Tiësto
Location: Jubilee Stage
Midnight: fireworks
Post Your Comments