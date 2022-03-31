Expo 2020 Dubai: Dubai Metro to run for 24 hours today

Dubai: The Dubai Metro will run for 24 hours today. The decision was taken to cater the rush of passengers as today is the final day of Expo 2020 Dubai. The final day celebrations of Expo 2020 Dubai will continue throughout the night, with firework displays at midnight and 3am.

Expo recorded more than 1 million visits last Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All event venues at the Expo 2020 will have limited capacity and people will be allowed to see the performances on a first-come, first-served basis. The performances will be live streamed on giant screens across the Expo site.

Also Read: Ramadan 2022: Updated Covid safety rules for Taraweeh, Tahajjud prayers announced in UAE

Programme schedule of Expo 2020 Dubai:

8:45pm: Yo-Yo Ma

Location: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

9pm: Norah Jones

Location: Jubilee Stage

10:45pm: Christina Aguilera

Location: Jubilee Stage

11.45pm: DJ Tiësto

Location: Jubilee Stage

Midnight: fireworks