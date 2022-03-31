Expo 2020 Dubai: RTA in Dubai increases frequency of buses

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai and Sharjah has increased the frequency of buses to deal the rush of passengers during the final day of Expo 2020 Dubai. RTA officials revealed that the number of visitors travelling on Expo Rider and standard buses from Dubai and Sharjah to visit the world fair has increased tenfold over the last couple of days.

RTA had increased the number of double-decker buses to the Al Baraha and Al Ghubaiba bus stands from Al Jubail in Sharjah. The capacity for double-decker buses has been doubled to accommodate 74 people in each bus at Al Baraha and Al Ghubaiba. RTA had announced 31 buses in addition to the 157 allocated across the UAE for the last two weeks.

Also Read: Expo 2020 Dubai: Dubai Metro to run for 24 hours today

RTA in Sharjah has three buses designated for the mega event. The Expo Rider takes people from Sharjah to Expo for free. The capacity on these buses is limited. The second is the Standard RTA buses that travel to Union, Al Baraha or Al Ghubaiba bus stations. Some Sharjah buses drop passengers off at the Centrepoint metro station, from where passengers can take the metro to Expo 2020.