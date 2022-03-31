Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee surged against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian equity market and fall in crude oil prices supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 75.67 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 23 paise from the previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee dropped by 17 paise to close at 75.90 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14% to 97.92.Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the Indian share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,357.47 crore.