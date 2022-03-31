Gujjar leader Kirori Singh no more

Kirori Singh Bainsla, a Gujjar leader who led agitations for his community’s reservation in jobs and education, died on Thursday. He was 84 years old when he died.

Bainsla, who was born in Mundia in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, was a teacher before joining the army to follow in his father’s footsteps. Bainsla fought in both the India-China war of 1962 and the India-Pakistan war of 1965. In 2007 and 2008, Bainsla led the quota protests. During the quota agitation, which included rail and road blockades in eastern Rajasthan, over 70 people were killed in police shootings and other violent incidents.

On Bainsla’s demise, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences. ‘As the head of the Gujjar reservation movement, Bainsla fought a long struggle for the reservation for the MBC class. If the MBC class got the reservation, then the credit goes to one person, Colonel Bainsla.’ He went on to say that Bainsla’s contribution to the army, the country, and Gujjar society is incomparable.