Gurugram: 90-year-old temple priest found brutally murdered

Gurugram: A 90-year-old priest of a temple at Kadarpur village in the district was found murdered in the early hours of Wednesday. The priest, identified as Govind Das who had been suffering from paralysis for the past four years, was murdered at Baba Mohan Ram temple in the village.

Police suspect the role of some drug addicts behind the murder as some packets of marijuana were recovered from the spot. ‘Nothing can be said at the moment. A probe is on in the case’, Vinod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said. Police said that a villager named Ajay, who is also the complainant in the case, came to the temple in the morning and found the priest’s body lying on the bed.

The priest’s head was severed from the torso and the body was covered with a blanket, police officials said. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown suspects under Section 302 (murder) of IPC at Sector 65 police station.