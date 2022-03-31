High Court says daughter, though unmarried, can claim marriage expense from parents

Under the provisions of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956, an unmarried daughter can claim the expenses of marriage from her parents, according to the Chhattisgarh High Court. A high court division bench in Bilaspur was hearing a case filed by Rajeshwari, a 35-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.

According to the petitioner’s advocate, AK Tiwari, a bench of Justices Goutam Bhaduri and Sanjay S Agrawal granted her request for a hearing on March 21, admitting that an unmarried daughter can claim the amount of her marriage from her parents under the provisions of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956.

The decision was deemed noteworthy by the bench, and it was approved for reporting (AFR), Tiwari added, explaining that the case would now be included in all legal books. Mr Tiwari stated that this is a first-of-its-kind order by the Chhattisgarh high court.