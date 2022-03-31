Hijab row; another Karnataka teacher suspended for allowing girl to wear hijab during exam

On Thursday, a teacher in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district was suspended for allowing a girl student to wear hijab during an exam. This is the second incident of its kind in the last two days. Seven teachers in the Gadag district were suspended on Wednesday for allowing girl students to take the SSLC examinations while wearing the hijab.

In the case of the Kalaburagi district, an investigation has been launched. In early January of this year, the hijab controversy erupted in Karnataka. Girls wearing hijab in educational institutions sparked statewide protests. On March 15, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed all petitions challenging the prohibition on hijab in Karnataka schools.

The court ruled that wearing a hijab is not an important Islamic practise. It also stated that the uniform regulations were acceptable and that the students could not object.