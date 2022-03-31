Honor to launch two new laptops in India: know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics brand, Honor will soon launch two laptops- Honor MagicBook X 14 and Honor MagicBook X 15- in India. The price of the new laptops were revealed by the company. The laptops are priced at Rs. 40,990 and will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 36,990 for a limited period on the Amazon India.

Both the laptops will have a premium aluminium metal body and features a full-HD IPS antiglare display. MagicBook X 14 is teased to come in two configurations, with an Intel Core i5-10210U processor and an Intel Core i3 processor. MagicBook X 15 is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor. The laptops will offer 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Honor MagicBook X 14 will have a backlit keyboard and MagicBook X 15 will have a normal full-size keyboard.

Both the models will pack a 56Whr battery which supports 65W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The battery of Honor MagicBook X 14 is claimed to deliver up to 13.2 hours of playback time with a single charge.