‘I got diagnosed with Alopecia Areata in 2016, husband saw I had 2-inch bald spot’: Sameera Reddy

Will Smith slamming Chris Rock on the Oscars stage has been the buzz of town for the past several days. The incident elicited a wide range of responses, from memes and funny tweets from internet users to passionate statements from celebrities. Aside from people opposing or supporting the men in issue, the event also raised attention to Alopecia, a hair loss disorder, after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which enraged her husband.

While celebrities expressed their opinions on the slapping event, Sameera Reddy explained what the condition is and how she had suffered from it. The actress took to her Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note which read, ‘The current #oscar controversy made me want to shed light that we all have our individual battles we are fighting and healing from and we need to create a positive safe space for one other ‘.

She went on to describe alopecia areata as an autoimmune illness in which the cells around the immune system attack hair follicles, causing hair loss or bald areas. ‘I got diagnosed with it in 2016 when Akshai saw I had a 2-inch bald spot at the back of my head. In one month I discovered two more patches. It was really hard to deal with. Alopecia Areata does not make people sick, nor is it contagious. It can, however, be difficult to adapt to emotionally’, she said.

She went on to say that therapy was needed not just for the hair loss, but also for the emotional element of losing hair. The doctor informed her that Corticosteroids injections would help her hair regrow, and it worked for her three bald patches as well, but that there was no cure.

Sameera said that there was no specific explanation why it may happen to anyone and there were several varieties of the condition that resulted in different sorts of hair loss. The 43-year-old said she was pleased to have good hair without any patches right now, but also aware that she could face the condition again. The actress further revealed she was using homoeopathy and attempting to keep illness at bay holistically.

She used hashtags like ‘imperfectly perfect’ to complete her message, urging people to ‘pause, reflect and be sensitive to each other’.