IRCTC introduces special menu for Chaitra Navratri 2022; Read on for details….

New Delhi: The Indian Railways have introduced their new Navratri special menu for 2022, which will be available from April 2, the first day of the festival. Passengers can book their fasting thali on tickets from March 28, using IRCTC’s e-catering service or book on the number – 1323.

During Chaitra Navratri, which is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, devotees fast for nine days to please and seek blessings from the deity. Those who are travelling during Navratri can now stay tension free as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has included Navratri special food in its menu, with prices starting from just Rs 99 onwards.

These are the tasty food options which passengers can avail during the auspicious festival days…

Starters (no onion, no garlic, made with sendha namak)

1. Aloo Chaap: A perfect snack for those cravings during fasting is made with fresh coconut, peanuts, sabudana and an overload of flavours.

2. Sabudana Tikki: Sabudana tikkis deep-fried till golden brown and crisp to perfection, served with creamy curd.

Main Course (No onion, no garlic, made with sendha namak)

1. Paneer Makhmali and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali: Includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal Kheer.

2. Kofta Curry and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali: Includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Kofta curry, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal Kheer

3. Paneer Makhmali with Parathas, Arbi Masala: Includes Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Singhadha Aloo Paratha

4. Sabudana Khichdi with Curd: Favourite fasting go-to meal, made from sabudana, tempered with green chillies, mustard seeds, and roasted peanuts

Desserts

1. Sitaphal Kheer: Made with fresh custard apple pulp and cream, this Sitaphal Kheer is sure to give a sweet ending to your fasting meal.