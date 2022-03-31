Karan Johar slammed for endorsing matrimonial site ‘exclusively’ for IIT, IIM alumni; people call it ‘offensive’

Celebrities are frequently chastised for making provocative remarks during interviews. Not only that, but some even suffer a backlash from netizens due to improper ads and cinematic speech. Filmmaker Karan Johar is the most recent addition to the list. Karan is presently being chastised on social media for advertising a matrimony portal that is allegedly only for ‘highly educated’ individuals.

Karan is the brand ambassador for the site, which will include alma maters from India’s top 15 colleges. He shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is talking about the importance of ‘mental compatibility’ between couples. Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote in the caption, ‘A matrimonial platform like no other – IITIIMShaadi.com! And I’m super excited to see some ‘real’ love come to life, not just reel! If you are looking for your life partner, https://www.iitiimshaadi.com/ should be your go-to site. They invite alumni of the top 10-15 colleges from all fields to register and find a match amongst each other!’

The site’s concept as well as the brand ambassador drew a lot of criticism on the internet. A netizen reacted, ‘Are you serious?? If this isn’t a joke then you are by endorsing this ridiculous platform’. Another added, ‘Ridonculous Karan! Mental compatibility isn’t decided by the institute you graduate from and supporting platforms (IIT IIM Shaadi) like such isn’t helping really be progressive in today’s world’.