Kovvada nuclear power plant; Centre gives nod for six reactors

The Kovvada nuclear power plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam has received in-principle approval for the construction of six 1,208 MW reactors. In response to a question from MP Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, MoS Jitendra Singh said the cost and investment details will be revealed after the project proposal was finalised and the government received administrative approval and financial sanction.

According to data from similar active projects provided by the ministry, the total estimated investment in the Kovvada nuclear power project might reach two lakh crore. In terms of employment, a large number of contract workers would be necessary, and there would be plenty of opportunities during construction.

‘A large employment potential would be generated with the contractors/vendors and from the business opportunities that would open up in due course,’ MoS Jitendra Singh said. According to the ministry, at the peak of construction, there would be enough work for 8,000 people. When fully operational, each of the twin unit stations is planned to employ about 2,000 people (direct and indirect).