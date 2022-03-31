K’taka court orders probe against minister Eshwarappa for provocative speech on Bajrang Dal activist murder

A Special Court for People’s Representatives has ordered a probe into Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa’s provocative speeches following the death of Bajrang Dal leader Harsha. The court has ordered the police to launch an investigation into allegations that Eshwarappa made provocative speeches in which he claimed Harsha’s murder was driven by political and religious factors.

On February 21, a BJP leader claimed that Muslim goons were responsible for the death of a 23-year-old man in Shivamogga district. Eshwarappa said that, ‘Muslim goons have killed him. It happened because of DK Shivakumar’s recent statement that the national flag was removed and a saffron flag was hoisted. DK’s provocation encouraged Muslim goons. This goondagiri won’t be tolerated.’

A group of men stabbed Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, to death over an alleged feud. Harsha’s murder was not connected to the state’s hijab protests, according to the government.