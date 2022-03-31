Motion sickness keeping you from traveling? Here are 5 nutrient-dense tricks!

Do you enjoy long trips but are afraid of motion sickness? We’ve got you covered. Travel can be done by automobile, boat, trade, or ship. Dizziness, headaches, vomiting, lethargy, and nausea are all possible side effects. This occurs when the body’s motion-sensing components transmit information to the brain that causes it to get confused.

As a result, whether items are stationary or moving, processing them becomes more challenging. All of this contributes to illness. Here are a few basic tricks to help with the dreaded motion sickness.